Month after deadly police chase, Addis council accepts officer's resignation

ADDIS - A police officer who crashed into a car full of teens while chasing a suspect from another jurisdiction was allowed to resign, city officials decided Wednesday.

Addis officials confirmed that the city council accepted David Cauthron's resignation in wake of the New Year's Eve crash.

In January, Police Chief Ricky Anderson recommended that the council suspend Cauthron without pay. Since then, Cauthron had submitted his letter of resignation, and the chief recommended that the council accept it during executive session, which is closed to the public, Wednesday evening.

The council unanimously accepted his resignation.

Cauthron's departure comes one month after the wreck in Brusly, which killed 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill. Dunn's brother was also badly hurt in the crash and spent almost a month in a hospital.

Video obtained by WBRZ showed that Cauthron ran a red light as he flew through an intersection in Brusly, hitting the girls' car. Crash data also revealed he was driving 86 miles per hour just before the crash.

Cauthron was arrested within days of the crash after prosecutors reviewed video from the chase, and he was booked on charges of negligent homicide and negligent injuring.

The chase originated in Baton Rouge and involved a suspect accused of stealing a family member's car.