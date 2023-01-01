Brusly community mourns the loss of two high school cheerleaders killed in Saturday police chase

BRUSLY - The Brusly community is mourning the death of two local high school students killed in Saturday's high-speed police chase.

The victims, 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill, were both cheerleaders at Brusly High. The school's cheerleading team released a statement on Facebook regarding their tragic deaths:

"As we mourn the tragic deaths of Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill please keep their families, friends, and the BHS community in your thoughts and prayers. Their enthusiasm and bright smiles will be missed more than can be imagined."

Several people close to Maggie and Caroline posted tributes to the school's Facebook page recounting their fond memories of the girls.

The teen girls were killed Saturday after an Addis police officer ran a red light in pursuit of a suspect, who led multiple law enforcement agents on a chase across both East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes.

Liam Dunn, Maggie's brother and a ULL freshman, was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was last said to be in critical condition.