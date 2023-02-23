74°
Latest Weather Blog
Addis officer arrested in deadly police chase set to go before grand jury Friday morning
BRUSLY - A grand jury is ready to hear the case against an Addis police officer who was arrested after a high-speed chase that left two teenage girls dead.
David Cauthron, 42, was arrested after slamming his police unit into another vehicle while pursuing a suspect. Of the three occupants in the vehicle, 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill were killed. The third passenger, Liam Dunn, was critically injured.
Trending News
Prosecutors will present the case to a grand jury at 9 a.m. Friday, but it's unclear when they'll decide whether to formally charge Cauthron. He faces two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shootout reported outside Tigerland convenience store Thursday morning
-
DOTD installing new cameras, sensors along deadly stretch of I-10
-
NAACP alleges racial discrimination, disability rights violations in Pointe Coupee school system
-
Livingston Parish may become 'Second Amendment sanctuary'
-
Body found outside residential area off Burbank Drive Thursday
Sports Video
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...