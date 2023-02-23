74°
Addis officer arrested in deadly police chase set to go before grand jury Friday morning

BRUSLY - A grand jury is ready to hear the case against an Addis police officer who was arrested after a high-speed chase that left two teenage girls dead.

David Cauthron, 42, was arrested after slamming his police unit into another vehicle while pursuing a suspect. Of the three occupants in the vehicle, 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill were killed. The third passenger, Liam Dunn, was critically injured.

Prosecutors will present the case to a grand jury at 9 a.m. Friday, but it's unclear when they'll decide whether to formally charge Cauthron. He faces two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring.

