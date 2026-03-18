Nonprofit organization, residents speak out against proposed CO2 pipeline through Ascension Parish

SORRENTO - Residents and a Louisiana-based nonprofit have expressed concerns about a proposed pipeline that would run through Ascension Parish, but the company behind it says safety and environmental protections are top priorities.

The proposed CO2 pipeline would stretch from Ascension Parish to Livingston, and has some groups, like the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, concerned about its impact.

"We think this project ought to be stopped. We think the people of Louisiana are worth a lot more than being guinea pigs for carbon capture. This has been zoned for conservation. Let's keep it that way and make it become a recreational area and preserve it as a conservation. It has real potential in that regard, not just to be a dumping ground," Anne Rolfes, Director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, told WBRZ.

The proposed carbon capture pipeline would store and transport carbon dioxide from other industries underground rather than allowing CO2 exhausts to go into the atmosphere. Because of that, supporters say carbon capture technology will help cut emissions and keep Louisiana energy companies competitive.

"If Louisiana can't provide a carbon-free molecule, they'll get it somewhere else. And if you don't have any customers, you're not growing. And of course, if you're not growing, you're dying. CO2 pipelines are the safest option for moving and transporting captured CO2 to its eventual sequestration site," Desiree Lemoine, the executive director of Industry Makes, said.

With construction tied to a new ammonia plant ramping up in Modeste, some residents say they are already feeling the impact. Twila Collins has lived in the town her entire life. She told WBRZ she has concerns for her and other residents' safety, as well as the disruption the construction is making in the community.

"I have a lot of concerns about all these plants that are trying to come in this area. That's my main concern. Why do you want to disturb our rural communities, such as Modeste?" Collins said.

Enbridge, the company behind the development of the pipeline, sent this statement to WBRZ when we reached out about the concerns:

“Enbridge is in the very early stages of developing a new pipeline to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from CF Industries’ planned Bluepoint low-carbon ammonia production facility to 1PointFive’s Pelican Sequestration Hub in Livingston Parish. This early-stage work includes engaging with landowners, community members and leaders to inform them of our proposed plans, listen and seek their feedback, and answer any questions. This information is important to how we further develop and adjust the project as it moves forward. In addition to this information, the project will go through a very rigorous permitting process. CO2 has been safely transported and stored in the United States for decades. Our highest priority is safe operations and protecting the community and environment. Our pipelines will undergo a rigorous integrity management program, including regular inspections, maintenance, pressure testing and 24/7 monitoring. We have spent time listening to residents and landowners to provide information about the project so we can identify the best pipeline route.”