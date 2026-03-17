Latest Weather Blog
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances
BATON ROUGE - There have been few NCAA gymnasts who have put together a run of performances the way that LSU sophomore Kailin Chio has over the last half of the collegiate season, but one of them is a former Tiger and now current assistant coach in the same gym.
Days after throwing down three perfect ten routines in a home meet against Arkansas, Chio brought home SEC Specialist of the Week honors after becoming the first gymnast in NCAA history to score a perfect 30.000 when only competing three events against No. 8 Arkansas last Friday.
Former LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant accomplished three "perfect ten" scores on her senior night performance back in 2024.
Tiger head coach Jay Clark is hopeful that like Bryant before her, Chio will help impart some of her more impactful traits on her LSU teammates.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances
-
Comedian John Crist adds Baton Rouge to fall 2026 tour
-
Southern University School of Nursing celebrates Best Nursing School award
-
DEMCO customers in Pumpkin Center experiencing power outage due to downed wires
-
State police issue Level II alert for missing Zachary teenager
Sports Video
-
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances
-
Southern football starts spring practice under new head coach
-
Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball to play No. 15 Jacksonville in first...
-
Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night