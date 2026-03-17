LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances

BATON ROUGE - There have been few NCAA gymnasts who have put together a run of performances the way that LSU sophomore Kailin Chio has over the last half of the collegiate season, but one of them is a former Tiger and now current assistant coach in the same gym.

Days after throwing down three perfect ten routines in a home meet against Arkansas, Chio brought home SEC Specialist of the Week honors after becoming the first gymnast in NCAA history to score a perfect 30.000 when only competing three events against No. 8 Arkansas last Friday.

Former LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant accomplished three "perfect ten" scores on her senior night performance back in 2024.

Tiger head coach Jay Clark is hopeful that like Bryant before her, Chio will help impart some of her more impactful traits on her LSU teammates.

Chio moved her career total to 10 perfect scores in her career, the second most by a gymnast in LSU history. She also took home three titles on the night, now with 31 titles this season and 54 in her career, the 11th most in LSU history. Her 13 career beam titles rank fifth most in LSU history while her 10 titles on the season is tied for second most in school history and one shy from matching the single season record of 11 set by Sarah Finnegan in 2019.

This week’s award moved Chio’s total to 15 conference awards after claiming the final SEC award of the regular season and her first honor as a specialist. The sophomore has won 14 SEC Gymnast of the Week awards and five just this season.

LSU will head to the 2026 SEC Gymnastics Championships on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma as they compete in the night session at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

No. 2 LSU will compete in session II against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida and No. 4 Alabama.