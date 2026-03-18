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1 taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on Florida Boulevard, emergency officials said.
Authorities said the crash happened at the intersection of Florida Street and Kernan Avenue around 5:10 p.m.
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Details on the extent of the injuries have not been released.
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1 taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash on Florida Boulevard
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