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3 people arrested on murder charges in connection to fatal shooting of Wilkinson County teenager
CENTREVILLE — Three people have been arrested in connection with the January fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Wilkinson County, Mississippi.
Enaje Bates was a passenger in a car driving along Highway 24 near Centreville when the car was shot at on Jan. 19. Deputies noted that two additional people — brothers Tony Brown Jr. and Marcus Green Jr. — were also in the car at the time of the shooting, but did not die.
According to the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old JaMonta Franklin, 16-year-old Kevin Slack and 16-year-old DeMarion McNabb were all arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the shooting.
According to deputies, the two 16-year-olds were taken into custody over the weekend.
All three suspects were booked into the Wilkinson County Jail.
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