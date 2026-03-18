LSU baseball prepares for SEC home opener

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball has fallen out of all Top 25 polls after losing their SEC opening series to Vanderbilt last weekend. For Jay Johnson, he's more focused on winning this weekend.

The Tigers open up conference play at home with a three-game series against No. 7 Oklahoma.

LSU has dealt with some rocky games and not-so-great moments in the last few weeks, but Johnson is hoping those things get cleaned up and the team improves as the season goes on.

LSU's pitching staff sits at the bottom of the SEC with a 5.04 ERA. They will have to command the strike zone this weekend against a Sooners team who is very patient at the plate.

Oklahoma leads the SEC with 142 walks on the year. Against Vanderbilt, the Tigers gave up 26 walks in three games.

LSU starts their series with OU on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.