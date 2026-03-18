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Viola Davis-led film looking for local background actors during Baton Rouge production
BATON ROUGE — A local casting agency is looking for background actors to join the production of a new Viola Davis-led film set to shoot in Baton Rouge this year.
Caballero Casting is looking to populate the set of "Ally Clark," a new conspiracy thriller where Davis' titular character investigates a conspiracy involving an international conglomerate after a friend’s suspicious death that brings her to Louisiana.
The agency says the roles would be paid, with adults receiving $150 for a 12-hour day, and minors receiving $100 for an eight-hour day on set if selected. Caballero asks that those interested send an email containing their name, age, contact number, address, height and weight, as well as a full body shot and a headshot to clarkbrbg@caballerocasting.com.
"Ally Clark" is expected to start production in April and extend through June.
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