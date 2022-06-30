81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Accused killer formally charged after allegedly throwing toddler from bridge, shooting pregnant girlfriend

2 hours 24 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, June 30 2022 Jun 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 3:11 PM June 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Brynnen Murphy (center), Kaylen Johnson (left) and Kaden Johnson (right)

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of killing his girlfriend, who was pregnant with his child at the time, will go to trial to face murder and feticide charges. He's also accused of killing the woman's 2-year-old son. 

On Thursday, a grand jury formally charged 20-year-old Brynnen Murphy in the killings of Kaylen Johnson, her son Kaden and her unborn child. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and a charge of first-degree feticide. 

Murphy allegedly shot Johnson to death after getting into an argument with the 24-year-old. After the killing, police say Murphy dumped her body along Burbank Drive and tossed the 2-year-old boy over the side of a bridge along Central Thruway. 

Trending News

Murphy, initially booked in East Baton Rouge, is currently being held in the West Baton Rouge jail, where he was moved for his own safety.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days