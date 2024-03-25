A *TORNADO WATCH* has been issued for parishes and counties north of I-12

10:00 PM Update: Storms have started to organize over the past hour. These storms were just west of New Roads and just to the north of Lafayette. As they move through the area over the next several hours, they could intensify and pose the threat of severe weather.

10pm Monday - We're seeing storms rapidly strengthening in our western zones. This line of storms continues to march east and northeast through the Tornado Watch (yellow-shaded) area. It is in this region that storms have the highest chance of becoming strong to severe. pic.twitter.com/HUSWg6L4Pv — Malcolm Byron (@mbyronwx) March 26, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite and Wilkinson Counties until 2am Tuesday.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible, scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible, isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible. Strong thunderstorms will spread eastward across the lower Mississippi Valley area and central/southern Mississippi, along with adjacent portions of Louisiana, over the next several hours. Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are expected locally, along with some risk for hail with stronger storms.

Strong thunderstorms will spread eastward across the lower Mississippi Valley area and central/southern Mississippi, along with adjacent portions of Louisiana, over the next several hours. Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are expected locally, along with some risk for hail with stronger storms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Scattered precipitation is expected to continue ahead of a stronger line of showers and thunderstorms that will pass through tonight. Expect the line moving into communities west of the Mississippi River as early as 6pm and exit east of I-55 by 3am. The middle of that timeframe, about 10pm - 1am, will be the most active period in the Baton Rouge area.

?? Curious what goes into determining the "severe weather risk" for a given event? Chief Meteorologist @DrJoshWX shares the latest outlook and explains the setup for this round.



Full Forecast --> https://t.co/L1HG17J8HF pic.twitter.com/vn08bTiSoh — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) March 25, 2024

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north of Baton Rouge under a Level 3/5 risk for severe weather where a slightly greater coverage of severe weather is possible. Baton Rouge remains under a Level 2/5 severe weather risk, where more isolated instances of severe weather are possible. Damaging straight-line winds is the primary concern, although isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out either. It will be important to have a way to receive weather alerts in case you find yourself under any warnings.

It will also be noticeably windy, even outside of storms. Expect sustained winds upwards of 30mph with gusts pushing 40mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect across much of southern Louisiana into Tuesday morning. The last of the showers and thunderstorm will end before dawn on as low temperatures eventually settle into the low 60s. Tuesday will mark the beginning of an extended dry stretch with sunshine quickly returning to the region. Thermometers will claw back into the upper 70s, even as a cold front pushes east of the area. Any brief spell of humidity noted at the beginning of the week will be long gone by afternoon.

Up Next: A very quiet weather pattern will take hold Wednesday and beyond. For the remainder of the workweek, lows will be in the upper 40s and highs will gradually warm from the mid to upper 70s each day. Expect ample sunshine. Little will change moving into Easter Weekend. We may start to notice a few more clouds during the afternoon hours in response to a continued warming trend. Highs will move into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

