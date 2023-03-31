'A lot can change in 2 years': Relive LSU's journey to Final Four in new hype video

BATON ROUGE - The latest hype video from LSU Athletics, released just hours before the Tigers' Final Four appearance, highlights the meteoric rise of the women's basketball team under Head Coach Kim Mulkey.

The video, featuring narration from Louisiana-born rapper Lil Wayne, comes with the caption "a lot can change in two years." In under two minutes, it chronicles the hiring of Mulkey as head coach in 2021 all the way to now, with LSU making its first Final Four appearance in over a decade.

A lot can change in two years.

Now we’re two games away.



The Tigers' success exploded in 2023, thanks in large part to a sensational season from Angel Reese as well as Mulkey's unique brand of coaching.

LSU will take on Virginia Tech in Dallas at 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to the national championship. Friday's game will air on ESPN. The championship will air Sunday on WBRZ.