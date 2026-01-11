A dozen shootings leave six dead, seven injured

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement officers are investigating a dozen shootings that left six people dead since Thursday.

On Thursday, one person was shot along South 15th Street at 1 a.m. and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Later that morning, 19-year-old Alfred Webester Hyams was killed in a shooting at an apartment building along Alaska Street.

At 2 p.m., 18-year-old Kassidy Jackson was shot in a domestic dispute along Columbus Dunn Drive. She was taken to a hospital where she died. Later that evening, 16-year-old Charleston Wright was killed in an accidental shooting along Ozark Street.

The following evening, two separate shootings happened within 15 minutes of one another. Officials said the two victims had non-life-threatening injuries. On Saturday morning, a person with gunshot wounds was found in the parking lot of a Super Stop along North Foster Drive. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, one person was shot at the corner of West Brookstown Drive and Hiedel Road. Officials said the victim was critically injured.

Saturday night, 17-year-old E’myrie Walker was killed, and another person was hurt in a shooting along Wood Street.

Officials said 31-year-old Gregory Lee was shot on the front porch of a home on Convention Street around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Lee died at the scene.

On Sunday morning, 19-year-old Jerrod Jermaine Dorsey was killed while at a house party along Maverick Avenue. Later in the afternoon, deputies were investigating a shooting along Riverdale Avenue East, and a victim with a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital in the area.