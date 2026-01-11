56°
Police investigating fatal shooting on Convention Street

Sunday, January 11 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Convention Street Saturday night. 

According to the department, officers arrived around 11:10 p.m. to find Gregory Lee, 31, on the front porch of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

