17-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting on Wood Street, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a Saturday night shooting on Wood Street that left a 17-year-old dead and another person injured.

According to the department, police arrived around 5 p.m. to find E'myeri Walker, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers said that Walker and another individual were sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home when the shooting occurred.

Walker was pronounced dead on the scene, while the second victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact BRPD at (225)-389-4869.