62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

17-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting on Wood Street, BRPD says

1 hour 32 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, January 11 2026 Jan 11, 2026 January 11, 2026 1:53 PM January 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a Saturday night shooting on Wood Street that left a 17-year-old dead and another person injured.

According to the department, police arrived around 5 p.m. to find E'myeri Walker, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Officers said that Walker and another individual were sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home when the shooting occurred.

Walker was pronounced dead on the scene, while the second victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Trending News

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact BRPD at (225)-389-4869.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days