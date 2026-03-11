Latest Weather Blog
EBR Schools investigating fight, bullying at Woodlawn Middle School
BATON ROUGE - EBR Schools officials are investigating a bullying incident at Woodlawn Middle School after a video on social media showed a fight between students.
The video showed "a student being physically assaulted by another student at Woodlawn Middle," which EBR Schools called "deeply disturbing and absolutely unacceptable." Officials also said that students standing by and encouraging the incident was equally disturbing.
In their statement, EBR Schools also said they will investigate where supervising adults were at the time of the incident.
"Bullying in any form, whether physical, verbal, or online, is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our schools," officials said.
School administrators and direct leadership are investigating the incident and "swift disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with the district's Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook.
