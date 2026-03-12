62°
Baton Rouge OMV closed due to power outage following severe weather

Thursday, March 12 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Office of Motor Vehicles service center was closed Thursday morning due to a power outage.

The outage comes after severe weather in the Greater Baton Rouge area, leaving many without power, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said.

The Louisiana OMV advised residents to use www.expresslane.org/locations to see open offices.

Customers were also encouraged to use 24-hour online services here.

