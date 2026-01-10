66°
One in critical condition following shooting near Prescott Road

48 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, January 10 2026 Jan 10, 2026 January 10, 2026 1:53 PM January 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Authorities responded to a shooting near the intersection of West Brookstown Drive and Heidel Avenue off Prescott Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to emergency responders, the shooting occurred around 1:20 p.m., leaving one victim in critical condition.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. 

