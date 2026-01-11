46°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating two separate Sunday shootings; one person killed and another injured
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies are investigating two separate shootings that happened Sunday and left one person killed and another injured.
Deputies said the first shooting took place at a house party along Maverick Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. EBRSO said 19-year-old Jerrod Jermaine Dorsey was shot and taken to a hospital, where he died.
Sunday afternoon, deputies were called to Riverdale Avenue East due to gunfire in the area. EBRSO said deputies found two cars that had been hit with bullets, but no victim. A man with a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital later, but told deputies he didn't know what happened.
Trending News
No arrests have been announced, and both shootings are under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iran warns against US strikes as activists say protest death toll reaches...
-
Doctor gives tips on how to combat the flu this season
-
US launches new retaliatory strikes against ISIS in Syria after deadly ambush
-
Protestors gather at Capitol in support of protests in Iran
-
Louisiana's coastal lawsuits against oil companies reach U.S. Supreme Court