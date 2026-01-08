One person taken to hospital after South 15th Street shooting early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital after an early Thursday morning shooting along South 15th Street.

Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ that a house was shot at around 1 a.m., leaving one of the three occupants of the house injured. They were brought to the hospital in stable condition, a spokesperson added.

BRPD is investigating the shooting and working to find information about a suspect and motive.