One person taken to hospital after South 15th Street shooting early Thursday morning

2 hours 11 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, January 08 2026 Jan 8, 2026 January 08, 2026 7:46 AM January 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital after an early Thursday morning shooting along South 15th Street.

Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ that a house was shot at around 1 a.m., leaving one of the three occupants of the house injured. They were brought to the hospital in stable condition, a spokesperson added. 

BRPD is investigating the shooting and working to find information about a suspect and motive. 

