One person taken to hospital after South 15th Street shooting early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital after an early Thursday morning shooting along South 15th Street.
Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ that a house was shot at around 1 a.m., leaving one of the three occupants of the house injured. They were brought to the hospital in stable condition, a spokesperson added.
BRPD is investigating the shooting and working to find information about a suspect and motive.
