75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: 16-year-old killed, one arrested in accidental shooting on Ozark Street

3 hours 19 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, January 09 2026 Jan 9, 2026 January 09, 2026 4:12 PM January 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — A 16-year-old was killed and a 24-year-old was arrested in an accidental shooting on Thursday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Jerry Smith, 24, is accused of accidentally shooting and killing 16-year-old Charleston Wright on Ozark Street near Delaware Street around 9:35 p.m.

BRPD said Wright was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Trending News

Smith was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a negligent homicide charge. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days