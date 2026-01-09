BRPD: 16-year-old killed, one arrested in accidental shooting on Ozark Street

BATON ROUGE — A 16-year-old was killed and a 24-year-old was arrested in an accidental shooting on Thursday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Jerry Smith, 24, is accused of accidentally shooting and killing 16-year-old Charleston Wright on Ozark Street near Delaware Street around 9:35 p.m.

BRPD said Wright was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Smith was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a negligent homicide charge.