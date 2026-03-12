Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish opens $3.5 million animal shelter expansion to triple capacity
LIVINGSTON — A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for a $3.5 million expansion to Livingston Parish's animal shelter, which Parish President Randy Delatte said is one step closer to making sure every animal in the parish is treated with dignity and respect.
"This new animal shelter represents that commitment to meet that responsibility head on," Delatte said.
The new shelter is right next door to the one currently operating on Florida Boulevard in the town of Livingston, allowing the shelter to triple its capacity, allowing the parish to service the 40 to 50 animal-related calls it receives each month.
The shelter is set to have dogs move in on Monday, finishing a process that started last year.
A free microchipping event for pets was also held at the shelter's new expansion on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m.
