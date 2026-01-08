80°
Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: A whole lot of playoff football!
Hunter McCann has the Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, college basketball, the NBA and NHL!
Thursday
College Football:
Miami vs. Ole Miss: Miami -3.5
Friday
College Football:
Oregon vs. Indiana: Indiana -3.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Trending News
Saturday
NFL:
Rams @ Panthers: Rams -10.5
Packers @ Bears: Packers -1.5
College Basketball:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Bills @ Jaguars: Bills -1.5
49ers @ Eagles: 49ers +4.5
Chargers @ Patriots: Patriots -3.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Monday
NFL:
Texans @ Steelers: Texans -2.5
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person taken to hospital after South 15th Street shooting early Thursday...
-
Movies at Manship brings classic films, private screenings to downtown theater this...
-
New Orleans-based law firm McGlinchey Stafford closing its doors after more than...
-
Attorney for Rob Reiner's son resigns but says his client is not...
-
State Police issues Silver Alert for 76-year-old New Orleans woman
Sports Video
-
Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis reflect on 2025 Saints season
-
Southern's leading rusher will return for 2026 season
-
LSU adds three transfers from Florida on Wednesday
-
Kim Mulkey debut's weekly radio show at TJ Ribs for 2025-26 season
-
LSU men's basketball can't survive sluggish first half to beat South Carolina