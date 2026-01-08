80°
$$$ Best Bets: A whole lot of playoff football!

3 hours 44 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, January 08 2026 Jan 8, 2026 January 08, 2026 11:59 AM January 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, college basketball, the NBA and NHL!

Thursday

College Football:
Miami vs. Ole Miss: Miami -3.5

Friday

College Football:
Oregon vs. Indiana: Indiana -3.5

NBA:
TBD


NHL:
TBD

Saturday

NFL:
Rams @ Panthers: Rams -10.5
Packers @ Bears: Packers -1.5

College Basketball: 
TBD

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Sunday

NFL:
Bills @ Jaguars: Bills -1.5
49ers @ Eagles: 49ers +4.5
Chargers @ Patriots: Patriots -3.5

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD


Monday

NFL:
Texans @ Steelers: Texans -2.5

