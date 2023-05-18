74°
#5 LSU baseball downs Georgia in extra innings, 8-5
ATHENS, Ga. – In the start to a critical weekend, LSU seemingly found itself in the same position as it was last weekend but with one swing of the bat flipped their fate in an extra inning affair. LSU left fielder Josh Pearson launched a two-run home run in the top of the twelfth inning to lead the fourth-ranked Tigers to an 8-5 extra inning victory over Georgia inside Foley Field.
With the win, LSU improved to 41-12 on the season and 18-9 in the SEC, while the Bulldogs dropped to 28-25 and 10-18 in SEC action.
The Tigers return to action Friday to take on the Bulldogs in the second game of the series. The contest can be streamed on SEC Network+, and it can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.
