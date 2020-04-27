58°
3 teens charged as adults with fatally beating homeless man
PHILADELPHIA - Police have charged three teen boys with the fatal beating death of a 57-year-old homeless man in Philadelphia.
The teens were taken into custody Sunday and charges were released Monday.
Police were responding to reports of a robbery in progress on Nov. 26 when they found Kevin Cullen on the ground unconscious with his pockets empty.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and he died from his injuries the next day.
Fourteen-year-old Brandon Conrad and 16-year-old Malik Page face murder, robbery and related charges in Cullen's death. Seventeen-year-old Emmanuel Harris is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery and related offenses.
No attorney information is available for the teens, who were charged as adults.
Investigators are trying to determine if the trio was involved in another assault.
