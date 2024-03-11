68°
2uneIn Previews: Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade

Monday, March 11 2024
BATON ROUGE — It's that time of year again. The 39th Annual Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade rolls Saturday.

The parade's grand marshal, LSU women's basketball star Seimone Augustus, will lead the parade down its traditional route  starting on South Acadian Thruway and ending along Perkins Road. The parade is expected to start rolling at 10 a.m.. 

WBRZ and WBRZ+ will broadcast the parade live, starting with the opening ceremony, on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m.. WBRZ+ will also reair the parade coverage on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and noon. 

For more information about the parade, visit Wearin' of the Green's website.

