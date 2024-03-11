68°
Latest Weather Blog
2uneIn Previews: Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade
BATON ROUGE — It's that time of year again. The 39th Annual Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade rolls Saturday.
The parade's grand marshal, LSU women's basketball star Seimone Augustus, will lead the parade down its traditional route starting on South Acadian Thruway and ending along Perkins Road. The parade is expected to start rolling at 10 a.m..
WBRZ and WBRZ+ will broadcast the parade live, starting with the opening ceremony, on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m.. WBRZ+ will also reair the parade coverage on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and noon.
Trending News
For more information about the parade, visit Wearin' of the Green's website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flau'jae Johnson's brother arrested after jumping on court following scuffle
-
BRPD: Pursuit of juvenile driving stolen vehicle resulted in car crashing into...
-
Cajun Classic wheelchair tennis tournament wraps up Sunday
-
Grand opening for Scotlandville Bodega could help cure food insecurity in north...
-
Baton Rouge hosts 4th annual Holi Fest
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers
-
SU announces new head football coach