2une In Tails: Adopt Sushi

2une In is partnering with the Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge for 2une In Tails! This week we are meeting Sushi. He is available for adoption.

Sushi is a 2-year-old cat. He's very cute, sweet, and funny. He LOVES attention from people, likes to play with toys, and is very friendly with other cats. He has lived with other cats before and is litter box trained.

If you are interested in adopting Sushi or learning more about the adoption process you can visit the Companion Animal Alliance, email adopt@caabr.org or click HERE.

CAA is located at 2550 Gourrier Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 7082.

CLICK HERE to donate!