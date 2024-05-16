89°
2une In Previews: Tuition-free EMT classes
BATON ROUGE - Have you ever wanted to be an EMT? Now is the time: Acadian Ambulance services is offering a free EMT class.
Attend the class at any of the Acadian locations and learn basic life-saving techniques to make a difference in your community.
Watch the video above for more information!
