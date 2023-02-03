58°
23-year-old arrested for murder after robbery turned into shooting

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for the shooting death of a 21-year-old that stemmed from a robbery attempt in December 2022.

According to documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jeremiah Hayes, 23, was arrested for first-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the robbery and shooting of 21-year-old Timothy Chapman. The shooting happened on Dec. 19 at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard Dec. 19.

Hayes was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree murder. 

