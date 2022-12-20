21-year-old killed in shooting following robbery attempt at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was killed in a shooting Monday evening at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments around 7 p.m. Police later identified Timothy Chapman, 21, as the victim, who died during a robbery attempt.

Police did not identify a suspect in the shooting.