21-year-old killed in shooting following robbery attempt at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was killed in a shooting Monday evening at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard. 

According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments around 7 p.m. Police later identified Timothy Chapman, 21, as the victim, who died during a robbery attempt. 

Police did not identify a suspect in the shooting. 

