225 Mustang Mafia gives out free school supplies at Claiborne Elementary School

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge-based car group spend the first day of the 2023 school year giving out supplies to kids at a local elementary school.

The 225 chapter of Mustang Mafia gathered Wednesday morning at Claiborne Elementary School, their trunks filled with school supplies for incoming students.

They gave out more than 500 composition books, thousands of erasers, scissors, and construction paper. The New Orleans chapter of Mustang Mafia also chipped in with extra backpacks from their own school supply drive.

Many of the Mafia’s members attended school in the Baton Rouge community and said this was their way to show appreciation and support to the teachers and schools.

"The 225 chapter of Mustang Mafia wants to promote the positive impact they have on the community. Their members want to inform the world that their car club is a family with family oriented behavior," the group said Wednesday.

The Mafia puts on other charitable events including Mafia Christmas Blessing, Police Appreciation and backpack giveaways each year.

"Mustang Mafia is a family that wants to spread positivity throughout the community and show how cars can bring people together one gear at a time."

More info on the 225 Mustang Mafia can be found here.