2023 Jazz Fest announces this year's event poster; showcases art from prominent painter

NEW ORLEANS - A prominent artist has been featured on the poster for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest.

James Michalopoulos has had his art featured on the Jazz Fest posters six times, and 2023 will be the seventh, in an "unprecedented honor."

"My primary inspiration for the poster is the vibrant life of New Orleans and the many particular ways that it shows up," Michalopoulos wrote of the piece. "The life of New Orleans at its root is foundationally musical, rhythmic. This time around, as opposed to a particular figure, we have the people of New Orleans as the focus of the piece. This is a slice of the life in the midst of the Festival season that shows some of the animated engagement that makes living in New Orleans the rich experience that it is."

New Orleans Jazz Fest will be held from April 28 to May 7. You can view the festival lineup and information on ticket purchases at their website here.