2-year-old injured from accidental shooting in stable condition; father arrested

ST HELENA - A man was arrested Saturday after bringing his 2-year-old child with a gunshot wound to a hospital.

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, Herman Love brought the toddler to a hospital around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 2-year-old was treated and then sent to another hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Deputies said Love was arrested and charged with negligent injuring and obstruction of justice.