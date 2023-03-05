66°
Latest Weather Blog
2-year-old injured from accidental shooting in stable condition; father arrested
ST HELENA - A man was arrested Saturday after bringing his 2-year-old child with a gunshot wound to a hospital.
According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, Herman Love brought the toddler to a hospital around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
The 2-year-old was treated and then sent to another hospital where they remain in stable condition.
Trending News
Deputies said Love was arrested and charged with negligent injuring and obstruction of justice.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
91-year-old New Roads woman loses family home in fire; community lending a...
-
Massive drug stash under Siegen Lane overpass found by volunteer clean up...
-
Volunteers searching streets of Baton Rouge for missing Georgia man
-
LSU gymnastics club meet brings tourists to downtown Baton Rouge
-
2 Make a Difference: Redz River Run 5K
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs