2-year-old girl killed after being hit by car on Wyoming Street
BATON ROUGE - A toddler was hit by a car along Wyoming Street on Sunday afternoon and died in a hospital hours later.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 2-year-old Scarlet Carolina Flores Diaz was hit at the corner of Wyoming and West Roosevelt streets just after 3 p.m. Diaz was taken to a hospital where she died Sunday evening.
No more information was immediately available. BRPD said a cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is done.
