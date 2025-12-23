61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Make a Difference: Friends of the Library in West Feliciana does Christmas tour of homes

3 weeks 3 days 8 hours ago Friday, November 28 2025 Nov 28, 2025 November 28, 2025 10:40 PM November 28, 2025 in 2 Make A Difference
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

ST. FRANCISVILLE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon shows how West Feliciana's Friends of the Library raises money by sponsoring the Christmas tour of homes.

Trending News

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days