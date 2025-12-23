61°
2 Make a Difference: Friends of the Library in West Feliciana does Christmas tour of homes
ST. FRANCISVILLE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon shows how West Feliciana's Friends of the Library raises money by sponsoring the Christmas tour of homes.
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
