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2 Make a Difference: Southern JagFresh Farmer's Market
BATON ROUGE — In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers the Southern JagFresh Farmer's Market that opened this week.
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If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
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