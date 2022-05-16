71°
Latest Weather Blog
2 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at Houston flea market Sunday
HOUSTON - Two people were killed and three people were taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon when gunfire broke out at a Houston flea market.
According to KTRK, thousands of people were in the flea market when shots rang out around 1 p.m.
Deputies said one of the men in the hospital is a suspected shooter and two other suspects were taken in for questioning.
Trending News
KTRK said a fight broke out between all of the people who were injured and no innocent shoppers were hurt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies identify suspect who killed neighbor, arrested after barricading himself in home...
-
Pastor Tony Spell holds first service since court win in March 2020...
-
Deputies identify suspect in fatal shooting, standoff on W Chalfont Street
-
Flames consumed vacant home in Sunday morning arson on N Acadian East
-
Fifth annual Soul Food Festival has big opening day