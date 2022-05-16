2 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at Houston flea market Sunday

Photo: KTRK

HOUSTON - Two people were killed and three people were taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon when gunfire broke out at a Houston flea market.

According to KTRK, thousands of people were in the flea market when shots rang out around 1 p.m.

Deputies said one of the men in the hospital is a suspected shooter and two other suspects were taken in for questioning.

KTRK said a fight broke out between all of the people who were injured and no innocent shoppers were hurt.