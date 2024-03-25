2 dead, 3 hurt during violent weekend in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two people were killed and three were hurt in a wave of violence through Baton Rouge over the weekend.

On Saturday, 18-year-old Jayrick Washington was shot just before 1 p.m. while driving along I-110 in what the Baton Rouge Police Department says was a road-rage shooting. Washington was taken to a hospital where he later died. No arrests have been made.

Nearly 12 hours later, an 18-year-old shot at an officer while running from police. BRPD said the bullet missed the officer and hit a nearby resident while they were in their home. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the shooter was jailed for eight counts of attempted murder.

On Sunday, BRPD responded to two shootings just hours apart. At 3 p.m. 22-year-old Jeffery Doutrive was shot in the parking lot of a Nicholson Drive gas station. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police said there are no known suspects or motive.

Later, two people were shot along Winbourne Avenue. Authorities found one victim in critical condition at the Howell Community Park and another in stable condition near the corner of Winbourne and Voss avenues. No more information was provided.

District Attorney Hillar Moore was on scene with officers near Nicholson Drive on Sunday afternoon. He said the number of shootings over the weekend is concerning.

"I mean, it just gets frustrating every time you come to these and see these things. You see the grieving people on all different sides of it."

Anyone with information about the shootings can call (225) 389-4869.