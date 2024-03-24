64°
One killed in shooting outside Nicholson Drive gas station

Sunday, March 24 2024
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Nicholson Drive gas station Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 22-year-old Jeffery Doutrive was shot in the Save More Market parking lot just after 3 p.m.

Police said Doutrive was taken to a hospital where he later died. No motive or suspect has been released. 

No other information is available at this time.

