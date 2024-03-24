Latest Weather Blog
18-year-old arrested for attempted murder after firing at officer, hitting another person Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested after a shooting on Odell Street Saturday night, including one person who fired at an officer while fleeing, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police say three individuals fled from officers in a vehicle near the intersection of North 43rd Street and Odell Street while police investigated a suspicious incident. The suspects attempted to flee on foot, while one suspect fired gunshots at an officer. The shot missed the officer and struck a nearby resident in a nearby home.
Mikel Moore, 18, was arrested on 8 counts of attempted first-degree murder and resisting an officer. The other suspect who fled, Eric Brown, 29, was issued a misdemeanor summons for resisting an officer.
The shooting victim was transported to the local hospital with non-life threatening injury.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone having information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
