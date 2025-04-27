86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18-year-old killed in shooting on N. 38th Street

2 hours 37 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, April 27 2025 Apr 27, 2025 April 27, 2025 10:19 AM April 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An 18-year-old was found dead in a car after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Saturday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Detectives say Jonathan Triplett was found dead in a Dodge vehicle just before midnight on N. 38th Street near Choctaw Drive. Officials say there were multiple bullet holes in the car.

There is no motive or suspect at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation. 

Trending News

If you have any information on this homicide investigation, you should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days