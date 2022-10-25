76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
18-year-old killed, another hurt after shooting in Prairieville Tuesday morning

9 hours 13 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, October 25 2022 Oct 25, 2022 October 25, 2022 7:58 AM October 25, 2022 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials are investigating a shooting in Ascension Parish that left an 18-year-old dead and another injured Tuesday morning. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating the shooting, which happened shortly before 8 a.m. off John Broussard Road, a residential street off LA 42. 

Deputies said two men were brought to a local hospital and 18-year-old Travis Richardson of Prairieville died.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting. It happened just minutes from another neighborhood off LA 42 where a home was shot up over the weekend

This is a developing story. 

