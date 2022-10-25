76°
18-year-old killed, another hurt after shooting in Prairieville Tuesday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials are investigating a shooting in Ascension Parish that left an 18-year-old dead and another injured Tuesday morning.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating the shooting, which happened shortly before 8 a.m. off John Broussard Road, a residential street off LA 42.
Deputies said two men were brought to a local hospital and 18-year-old Travis Richardson of Prairieville died.
It's still unclear what led up to the shooting. It happened just minutes from another neighborhood off LA 42 where a home was shot up over the weekend.
This is a developing story.
