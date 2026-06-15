17-year-old arrested in connection with April murder on Sherwood Street

BATON ROUGE — A 17-year-old was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department for first-degree murder after he allegedly attempted to buy a firearm.

According to the department, on April 7 officers responded to a shooting on Sherwood Street where they found Frederick Scott suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Scott was transported to a local hospital before later dying as a result of his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives learned from witnesses that multiple suspects had been to the home several times that day in an attempt to purchase firearms from Scott.

A witness told detectives that the suspects returned to the home to trade or purchase a particular firearm; however, Scott refused, leading to one of the suspects pointing a firearm at him. According to the witness, Scott attempted to move the firearm away from his direction, during which the suspect allegedly shot Scott before punching him in the face.

The witness said that following the shooting, another suspect took Scott's weapon from a nearby table before shooting him and fleeing the scene.

Detectives learned that one of the suspects was seen limping to the getaway vehicle and that a gunshot victim was dropped off at Our Lady of the Lake North Hospital about 20 minutes after the murder in a vehicle matching the suspected getaway vehicle.

The victim dropped off at the hospital was later identified as 17-year-old Markell Rogers, who told detectives that he was shot while walking on North Acadian Boulevard; however, detectives found no evidence of this shooting.

Rogers was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on June 5 for first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and armed robbery.

He was previously wanted on armed robbery charges after he and his mother allegedly robbed a woman while holding her children at gunpoint.