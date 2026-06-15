Dinosaur Experience brings the Jurassic world to life in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS — A prehistoric experience is bringing the Jurassic world to life in Livingston Parish.

The Dinosaur Experience, a family-owned business based out of Watson, brought dinosaurs to life in a fun, entertaining and educational way.

The interactive show featured human-sized dinosaur puppets that brought the prehistoric creatures to the Livingston Parish Library in Denham Springs.

The free show is part of the Library's Summer Reading Program, which runs through August 2.