94-year-old man among 2 people killed in Sunday night crash along Main Street

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said that two people, including a 94-year-old man, were killed in a crash along Main Street under the I-110 overpass on Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash occurred around 4:25 p.m. and involved a 2017 Ford 250 and a 2023 Ford 150.

Investigators said the Ford 250 was traveling east on Main Street while the Ford 150 was traveling south on 9th Street.

Witnesses said the Ford 250 was allegedly driving erratically at a high rate of speed prior to the crash, before running the red light at the intersection, allegedly causing the crash when it struck the passenger side of the Ford 150.

According to the Coroner's Office, the passengers of the Ford 150, 94-year-old Robert Tarver and 69-year-old Carla Tarver, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both the Ford 150 and the Ford 250 were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.