Coroner: Teen dies after being shot along Boulevard De Province over the weekend

BATON ROUGE — A teenager has died in the hospital after a shooting along Boulevard De Province over the weekend, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.

The coroner's office identified the teen as 18-year-old Jeffari Kaglear.

The shooting, which happened on Sunday around 2 p.m., initially hospitalized Kaglear in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.