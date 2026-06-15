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Coroner: Teen dies after being shot along Boulevard De Province over the weekend

2 hours 4 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2026 Jun 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 2:30 PM June 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A teenager has died in the hospital after a shooting along Boulevard De Province over the weekend, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said. 

The coroner's office identified the teen as 18-year-old Jeffari Kaglear.

The shooting, which happened on Sunday around 2 p.m., initially hospitalized Kaglear in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

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