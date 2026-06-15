BRPD officers canvass parts of Mid City following vehicle pursuit

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers searched parts of the Mid City neighborhood near Interstate 110 after a vehicle pursuit in the area on Monday afternoon.

BRPD stated that officers were following a U-Haul truck on I-110 that refused to stop, resulting in the chase.

Around 2:45 p.m., BRPD officers were on the ground canvassing the neighborhood between North Boulevard and Government Street near I-110. Drones were spotted in the area.

No additional information about the situation has been released.