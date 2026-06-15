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BRPD officers canvass parts of Mid City following vehicle pursuit

1 hour 54 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2026 Jun 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 4:42 PM June 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers searched parts of the Mid City neighborhood near Interstate 110 after a vehicle pursuit in the area on Monday afternoon.

BRPD stated that officers were following a U-Haul truck on I-110 that refused to stop, resulting in the chase. 

Around 2:45 p.m., BRPD officers were on the ground canvassing the neighborhood between North Boulevard and Government Street near I-110. Drones were spotted in the area. 

No additional information about the situation has been released. 

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