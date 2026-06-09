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BRPD: Teen apprehended in Mississippi arrested in connection with April murder along Sherwood Street
BATON ROUGE — A 17-year-old previously wanted on armed robbery charges after he and his mother robbed a woman while holding her children at gunpoint is now being charged with an April murder.
Markell Rogers was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and armed robbery after being apprehended by U.S. Marshals in McComb, Mississippi, on May 29.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Rogers is accused of killing Fredrick Scott on April 7 along Sherwood Street.
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Rogers was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on June 5.
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