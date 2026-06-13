Southern hosts Marshall Faulk football camp

BATON ROUGE - About 230 campers came together at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday morning as Southern University hosted the Marshall Faulk football camp.

The campers started the day with combine-style drills in stations. They practiced 40-yard dashes, broad jump, vertical jump and more.

The athletes then split into position drills and worked with Southern assistant coaches and current Jaguar football players.

The camp is an opportunity for Southern to recruit future Jaguars as well. Recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach, Ben Miles, likes the relationship building and in-person connection he and the other coaches get from camps like these.

Southern head coach Marshall Faulk was in attendance.