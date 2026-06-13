LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green holds first annual football camp

BATON ROUGE - LSU tight end and East Feliciana High School alum Trey'Dez Green came back to his alma mater to hold the first Try'Dez Green Football Camp.

Green wanted to serve as a positive example to the young campers to see what they can accomplish.

"You can do it," said Green. "You can too, you can make it too. I was in their shoes. I grew up like 45 seconds down the road just to walk to East Feliciana high. Don't let the doubters tell you that you can't do it, because I did it."

There have been several football camps across the Baton Rouge area scheduled for this weekend. Former LSU lineman and current Baltimore Ravens lineman Emery Jones hosted his camp at Memorial Stadium. Southern head football coach Marshall Faulk hosted his camp as well.